More Pressure: Network of Pan-African Journalists tell Macra to stop procurement of Surveillance Machine

The Net Rights Coalition (NRC), a pan-African coalition of internet freedom activists, has joined calls to stop the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) from procuring a $1.5 million (K2.6 billion) system designed to combat misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms.

In an open letter dated January 27, 2025, addressed to Macra’s director general Daud Suleman, the coalition argues that the procurement of surveillance technologies poses a threat to freedom of expression, access to information and the right to privacy.

Reads the letter in part: “We further call for more transparency from Macra on the scope of the contract, the identified bidder selection considerations, extent of the surveillance tools, whether there has been judicial oversight over procurement of such targeted surveillance tools specific to communications, and if there were human rights impact assessments carried out.”

NRC also stresses the need for stakeholder engagement to discuss the necessity of such measures and to address any concerns.

The coalition includes organisations such as Accountability Lab from Nigeria, African Internet Rights Alliance, Bloggers of Zambia, Koneta Hub-South Sudan, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Human Rights Journalists Network, Media Council of Malawi, West African Digital Rights Defenders Coalition, Youth and Society, Digi Civic Initiative, Digital Rights Coalition, Knowledge House (KHA) and Paradigm Initiative.