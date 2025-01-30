“Anthu akwa Bvumbwe m’boma la Thyolo asiya kunyera kutchire”

By Beni Bamusi

..…..TA Bvumbwe declared open defecation free

Thyolo, January 29, Mana: Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, has appealed to Malawians that they should not wait for reminders to construct and maintain proper sanitation facilities, on account that access to clean and safe toilets is essential in preventing waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Chiponda made the remarks Wednesday at Kwenegwe Community Ground in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Bvumbwe when the community was officially declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

“As a ministry, and in line with United Nations protocols, we encourage every household to have a toilet. Here, toilet coverage was previously at 40 percent but now the situation has significantly improved.

“We commend the communities, Self-Help Africa and traditional leaders for making this project a success,” she said.

Chiponda, however, urged traditional leaders to enforce by-laws that require every household to have a clean toilet with proper hand-washing facilities.

Self-Help Africa Deputy Country Director, Smolden Chomoka, expressed delight with TA Bvumbwe’s ODF achievement, noting that the initiative was community-led and implemented in collaboration with the Thyolo District Council.

He reaffirmed Self-Help Africa’s commitment to improving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Thyolo, disclosing that the organization has secured £270,000 in funding to sustain ODF status in areas that have already achieved the status.

TA Bvumbwe hailed the initiative, emphasizing that proper sanitation will help reduce cases of cholera and other waterborne-related diseases in the area.

The chief, therefore, urged his subjects to embrace and sustain the project to ensure long-term benefits.