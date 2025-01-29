NO RETREAT NO SURRENDER: Domestic workers to hold vigils at Capital Hill on Friday

Domestic workers in Malawi are gearing up for a peaceful demonstration and vigil at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, scheduled for this Friday, January 31.

The protest, organized by the Domestic and Vulnerable Workers Association (DovWA), aims to push the government to address the grievances of support staff at Maryview School for the Deaf.

In a notice sent to the Lilongwe District Council, DovWA Executive Director Dominic Makawa stated that the demonstrations are intended to force the government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Culture and Unity, to include support staff at Maryview School for the Deaf on the government payroll.

The workers are also demanding payment of arrears, as they are currently being paid a meager MK 35,000.00 and are yet to receive their salaries for November, December, and January.

Makawa emphasized that despite the workers’ strike on January 22, 2025, the Ministry of Local Government, Culture and Unity has not taken any action to address their concerns.

“The mistreatment and exploitation of these workers are beyond measure, and they are being denied their human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Land,” Makawa said.

The peaceful demonstrations will commence at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, starting from Area 18A near the Memorial Tower and proceeding to Capitol Hill.

Before the vigils begin, the workers will deliver their grievances to President Lazarus Chakwera through the Office of the President and Cabinet.

DovWA’s move comes amid revelations of serious labor rights violations in primary and government schools across Malawi.

The association is determined to hold the government accountable for protecting the fundamental rights of vulnerable workers.