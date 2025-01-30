Malawi’s AG Chakaka Nyirenda Shines on Global Stage, Addresses Top Conferences

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has made a mark on the global stage, addressing two high-profile events in a span of days.

On Tuesday, Nyirenda spoke at an event organized by the University of Cambridge, where he shared his expertise on Cross Border Challenges in Access to Justice.

The event brought together experts from around the world to discuss the complexities of accessing justice across borders.

Today on Thursday, Nyirenda is set to take the stage at the Thought Leaders Fire conference, a prestigious gathering of top legal minds from around the globe.

He will deliver a keynote address on the topic “The State as Counterclaimants”, sharing his insights on the role of the state in counterclaiming.

The Thought Leaders Fire conference features a lineup of esteemed experts, including Elena Fedorova, a lawyer with Bonifassi Avocats in France, and Sir John Scarlett, the former Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service.

Nyirenda’s participation in these global events is a testament to his expertise and reputation as a leading legal mind in Malawi.

His contributions to the discussions are expected to shed valuable light on the complexities of international law and the challenges of accessing justice.