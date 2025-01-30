spot_img
Thursday, January 30, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestMalawi's AG Chakaka Nyirenda Shines on Global Stage, Addresses Top Conferences
LatestNational

Malawi’s AG Chakaka Nyirenda Shines on Global Stage, Addresses Top Conferences

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has made a mark on the global stage, addressing two high-profile events in a span of days.

On Tuesday, Nyirenda spoke at an event organized by the University of Cambridge, where he shared his expertise on Cross Border Challenges in Access to Justice.

The event brought together experts from around the world to discuss the complexities of accessing justice across borders.

Today on Thursday, Nyirenda is set to take the stage at the Thought Leaders Fire conference, a prestigious gathering of top legal minds from around the globe.

He will deliver a keynote address on the topic “The State as Counterclaimants”, sharing his insights on the role of the state in counterclaiming.

The Thought Leaders Fire conference features a lineup of esteemed experts, including Elena Fedorova, a lawyer with Bonifassi Avocats in France, and Sir John Scarlett, the former Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service.

Nyirenda’s participation in these global events is a testament to his expertise and reputation as a leading legal mind in Malawi.

His contributions to the discussions are expected to shed valuable light on the complexities of international law and the challenges of accessing justice.

Previous article
“Anthu akwa Bvumbwe m’boma la Thyolo asiya kunyera kutchire”
Next article
Price Controls Are Signs of Failed Economy – Trade Group
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv