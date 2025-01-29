The Tragedy of Tribalism: Chakwera’s failed Presidency and the inevitable end

By Chikumbutso Mwandira, Civil Society Advocate, Mzuzu

President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership has proven to be a monumental disappointment, marred by blatant tribalism and failed governance. His deliberate exclusion of capable individuals from diverse tribes, while stacking key positions with Chewa elites, has alienated much of the country and crippled the system. What could have been a unifying presidency has instead deepened Malawi’s divisions and undermined national progress.

Even his token appointments from other regions, like Daudi Suleman, reflect a shallow attempt to mask the underlying bias—one that prioritizes tribal connections over merit. This governance style has paralyzed institutions, fueled mistrust, and left Malawi on the brink of collapse.

It is now clear that it’s too late for Chakwera to salvage his presidency. His failure to embrace inclusivity, meritocracy, and unity has defined his term in office. By September this year, he will likely leave as one of Malawi’s most failed presidents—a leader who chose tribalism over progress, leaving the nation divided and struggling to recover.