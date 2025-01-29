spot_img
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestThe Tragedy of Tribalism: Chakwera's failed Presidency and the inevitable end
Latest

The Tragedy of Tribalism: Chakwera’s failed Presidency and the inevitable end

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Chikumbutso Mwandira, Civil Society Advocate, Mzuzu

President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership has proven to be a monumental disappointment, marred by blatant tribalism and failed governance. His deliberate exclusion of capable individuals from diverse tribes, while stacking key positions with Chewa elites, has alienated much of the country and crippled the system. What could have been a unifying presidency has instead deepened Malawi’s divisions and undermined national progress.

Even his token appointments from other regions, like Daudi Suleman, reflect a shallow attempt to mask the underlying bias—one that prioritizes tribal connections over merit. This governance style has paralyzed institutions, fueled mistrust, and left Malawi on the brink of collapse.

It is now clear that it’s too late for Chakwera to salvage his presidency. His failure to embrace inclusivity, meritocracy, and unity has defined his term in office. By September this year, he will likely leave as one of Malawi’s most failed presidents—a leader who chose tribalism over progress, leaving the nation divided and struggling to recover.

Previous article
Rhodes Consulting Partners Kenya’s CNE to Boost Training Opportunities in Malawi
Next article
Open Letter to H.E Dr Lazarus Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv