Open Letter to H.E Dr Lazarus Chakwera

OPEN LETTER

To:His Excellency Dr.Lazarus Chakwera,President of the Republic of Malawi

Cc:Minister of Health,Minister of Finance,

From:Concerned Citizens of Malawi Living with HIV and AIDS

Date:29,Junuary,2025



Subject:Urgent Demand for Immediate Action on ARV Supply Crisis

Your Excellency,

We, the concerned citizens of Malawi living with HIV and AIDS,write this memo in deep distress and

frustration over the recent crisis affecting our access to life-saving antiretroviral (ARV)medication.

The US government has cut its funding,leaving thousands of Malawians vulnerable and at risk of

losing their lives.This is a crisis that requires your immediate attention and decisive action.

We demand the following:



1.Reallocation of MACRA Funds: The money that was allocated for procuring MACRA surveillance

equipment-intended to monitor and suppress criticism against your leadership-must be redirected to the urgent procurement of ARVs for Malawians in need.Surveillance of political opponents should never take precedence over saving lives.



2.Reduction of Extravagant Presidential Travel: We demand an immediate halt to unnecessary and

unproductive international trips that drain the national budget while Malawians suffer. Every

kwacha wasted on these travels could be used to secure essential medications.



3.Revision of the Health Sector Budget: We demand an urgent review and reallocation of funds

within the national budget,prioritizing the health sector.The government must ensure that ARV

supply chains are restored immediately to prevent further loss of life.



4.End to Public Fund Misuse on Political Entertainment:The practice of using public funds to pay musicians to perform at political rallies must stop immediately.While Malawians die due to lack

of medicine,such expenditures are a slap in the face to struggling citizens.



5.Official Statement on ARV Supply Plan:We demand a public statement from you,outlining the immediate steps your government is taking-together with the Ministry of Health-to ensure that

ARVs are available to all Malawians who rely on them for survival.This crisis cannot be ignored,

and we will not remain silent as our lives are put at risk.



Your Excellency,this is not just a political issue-it is a matter of life and death.We, the people living

with HIV and AIDS, have lost faith in your leadership. We demand action, not empty promises.

Sincerely:

Concerned Citizens of Malawi Living with HIV and AIDS