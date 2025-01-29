Commercial Airlifts to Mzuzu City return this February

The Minister (right) being briefed on the progress of the project

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon. Jacob Hara MP accompanied by his Deputy Hon. Peter Dimba MP on Tuesday visited Mzuzu airport to inspect progress of the runway extension and expansion project currently under implementation.

Speaking after the tour the Minister said he was happy with the progress of project which will soon see the return of commercial flights to the city of Mzuzu.

The Minister was quick to explain that the rehabilitation of Mzuzu airport is not an alternative the much-awaited Orton Chirwa International Airport which the government of His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera will start constructing soon after the end of the rain season.

“Rehabilitation of the Mzuzu airport is not diverting from our dream project of Orton Chirwa international Airport whose background work has been completed and awaits implementation once final decision on location is made, but rather is intended to bring commercial flights to this city the soonest while the other project is running”, explained the Minister.

Project inspection



The extension and expansion of the Mzuzu Airport runaway was recommended by local operator Malawian Airlines.

According to an official from Malawian Airlines the company is prepared to start flights as soon as the works on the runway are completed.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer for ADL Victor Lungu revealed that apart from the runway the project will also see the face uplifting of the Terminal Building to give it a modern look and ease handling of passengers.

Renovation works on the terminal building will see the creation of separate arrivals and departures lounge, construction of a new air traffic control room and installation of air traffic control equipment.

A first commercial flight to Mzuzu is expected by the third week of February 2025 after two decades.

The reopening of the airport to commercial flights is also expected to increase tourism travel to Likoma Island.