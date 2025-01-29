Rhodes Consulting Partners Kenya’s CNE to Boost Training Opportunities in Malawi

In a significant step forward for professional development in Malawi, Rhodes Consulting has entered a strategic partnership with CNE, a leading Kenyan company specializing in corporate events and training since 2016.

According to Rhodes Consulting senior consultant Jani Chirambo, the “collaboration marks a new chapter in delivering world-class training solutions designed to empower businesses and professionals in Malawi and beyond”.

He said CNE has an impressive track record, having successfully trained numerous organizations across Africa, including prominent Malawian companies such as EGENCO, NICO, and ESCOM.

“Their expertise in corporate training and events has established them as a trusted name in the industry. By joining forces with CNE, Rhodes Consulting aims to enhance its ability to provide innovative and effective training programs tailored to the unique needs of businesses in Malawi,” said Chirambo.

Driving Growth and Development in Malawi

This partnership brings immense potential for Malawi’s professional landscape. With a focus on skills development, capacity building, and knowledge transfer, it promises to:

Enhance Workforce Competencies: By leveraging CNE’s proven expertise, Malawian professionals will gain access to advanced training programs that equip them with the skills needed to excel in their roles.

Boost Organizational Performance: Local companies can benefit from tailored solutions that address specific challenges, fostering growth and improving overall productivity.

Promote Global Standards: This partnership underscores Malawi’s readiness to adopt international best practices, making the country’s workforce more competitive on a global scale.

Stimulate Economic Growth: As businesses thrive through improved training and capacity building, this initiative contributes to the broader economic development of Malawi.

A Testament to Trust and Excellence

The collaboration with CNE highlights the growing trust that international organizations place in Rhodes Consulting. Known for redefining training in Malawi, Rhodes Consulting continues to position itself as a leader in delivering high-quality, impactful training solutions.

“This partnership is more than just a business agreement; it’s a shared commitment to empowering professionals and driving positive change in Malawisaid Chirambo.

“We’re excited to combine our expertise with CNE’s to create training programs that truly make a difference,” said Chirambo.

Join the Movement

As Rhodes Consulting and CNE embark on this exciting journey, they invite organizations and individuals to engage with their tailored training programs.