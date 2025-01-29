Catholic Bishops locked in meeting over socio-economic ills haunting Malawi

The Catholic bishops in Malawi are convening their first annual plenary meeting for 2025 to deliberate on various pressing issues relevant to the church and the nation.

The meeting is being held at the Catholic Secretariat in Lilongwe and all bishops from the eight dioceses in Malawi are in attendance.

In a communication signed by the Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Fr. Valeriano Mtseka, the meeting will reflect on Small Christian Communities and their impact on the church; upcoming Eucharistic Congress scheduled from August 5-9, 2025; current social and political situation in Malawi; and marriage breakdowns and challenges faced by families, among others.

Other key issues on the agenda include a discussion on the financial planning and resource mobilisation in the Catholic Church in Malawi, and matters pertaining to priestly formation in the seminaries.

The meeting is expected to be concluded on Friday, January 31, 2025.