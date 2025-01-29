Chakwera fulfils ambulance pledge to PIM church

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, on Tuesday, officially handed over an ambulance to Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Hospital in fulfillment of the pledge President Lazarus Chakwera made during the commemoration of Chilembwe Day on January 15, this year.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the minister emphasised that the donation reflects the President’s commitment to delivering on promises aimed at national development.

“This ambulance is for all Malawians, as diseases do not discriminate based on political affiliations. The President is dedicated to improving the lives of all citizens through meaningful development projects,” she said.

Chiponda underscored the governments vision for transforming Malawi into a prosperous nation by 2063, saying for this vision to materialise, there was need of a healthy and productive population.

“This is why the government prioritises the enhancement of health service delivery,” she said further.

She then urged PIM Hospital to maintain the ambulance and use it appropriately while also advising health workers to uphold professionalism in their duties.

“Patients have raised concerns about staff conduct, and I appeal to you to address these issues as part of your commitment to providing quality care,” she added.

Chiradzulu District Council Chairperson, Patrick Chintengo, expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting the community,s relief and the importance of the ambulance in addressing critical health emergences.

“As a council, we couldnt afford to purchase an ambulance. However, when the President heard our cries, he acted promptly. This demonstrates his prioritization of the needs of the underprivileged,” Chintengo said, pledging that the ambulance would be used as intended.

PIM President, Reverend Wilson Mitambo, lauded the government for delivering the ambulance within 13 days of the pledge, describing it as a milestone for the hospital.

“It feels like a dream come true. We only had one old ambulance that frequently broke down, worsening heath care provision. This new ambulance will greatly improve our ability to transport patients,” he said.

Group Village Head Kumitete also commended the government for the gesture, saying it will assist many people in her area, particularly pregnant women who previously struggled to access Chiradzulu District Hospital.