Standard Bank pumps K51.7m into Education Scholarships

Dr. Florida Banda (left) receiving a dummy cheque from Standard Bank’s Tamanda Ng’ombe (middle) and Press Trust’s Phiri (Right)

Standard Bank Plc in partnership with Press Trust has handed over the second allocation of K51.7 million merit-based scholarship to the Ministry of Education.

The Standard Bank-Press Trust Merit Scholarship Fund started in 2020 is designed to support top performing primary leaving students to access secondary school education. The initiative continues to support the academic aspirations of deserving students, providing them with the resources they need to excel in their studies and contribute to the development of the country.

Speaking during the symbolic presentation of this year’s funding in Lilongwe, Tamanda Ng’ombe Standard Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing said through the initiative, the bank is dedicated to improving access and quality of education in Malawi.

“Education is a critical ingredient for the development of our nation hence we take a keen interest in supporting the sector by providing opportunities for students to access quality education and advance in their studies. Education is one of the key pillars under the Bank’s sustainability agenda,” said Ng’ombe.

The scholarship fund, established by Standard Bank and Press Trust, has supported outstanding primary school leavers since 2020, providing school fees, examination fees and other entitlements such as stationary, school shoes, school bags and other scholarly needs.

“The Bank has committed over MK200 million to support the second cohort of learners under the fund. It gives us great pleasure to disburse this second tranche and support the students through Form 2 of their studies in various secondary schools across the country. We believe the contribution goes a long way in motivating the students and empowering them through their education journey,” she said.

Press Trust Trustee, Linda Phiri commended Standard Bank for the partnership that has seen outstanding and deserving students accessing quality education amid economic challenges.

“Allow me to commend Standard Bank our partner for joining hands with us to help outstanding students fulfilling their dreams by providing tuition fees and other amenities suitable for their secondary school education. Through initiatives such as this we see Standard Bank living out its purpose of driving Malawi’s growth,” said Phiri.

Director of Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education Florida Banda emphasized on the need for holistic approach to address challenges deterring education in the country.

“The Ministry of Education is facing numerous challenges that the government alone cannot address them. Therefore, we are happy to see the partnership between Standard Bank and Press Trust making meaningful impact on our education system,” said Banda.

One of the beneficiaries of the fund, Monica Banda form 2 student at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School expressed gratitude to the two institutions for considering helping students through the program.

“This scholarship has been instrumental in allowing me to continue my education without the burden of financial stress. With this funding, I can focus on my studies and take the next step toward achieving my career goals,” said Banda.

The Standard Bank – Press Trust Merit scholarship will continue to support the second cohort of students until 2027 when the students will sit for their Malawi School Certificate Examinations (MSCE). This fund is one of the few initiatives that the Bank has in the education sector promoting access and quality of education for all.