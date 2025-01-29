Malawi Law Society Punishes Lawyer Gift Nankhuni

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has suspended prominent lawyer Gift Nankhuni of G. Nankhuni & Partners for six months after finding him guilty of fraudulent and improper conduct in the discharge of his professional duties.

Lawyer Gift Nankhuni: Suspended

Nankhuni is also a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency.

Nankhuni has been accused of engaging in misconduct that brings the legal profession into disrepute, an offense that violates sections 89(2)(b) and 89(2)(j) of the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act, 2017.

The Disciplinary Committee of the MLS, in an order dated January 10, 2025, has imposed a series of penalties that reflect the gravity of the case. He has been suspended from practicing law for six months, from January 10, 2025, to July 10, 2025, effectively barring him from legal practice in the country.

Additionally, he has been ordered to remit an astonishing K477,895,833.33 to the complainants, a staggering sum that raises serious questions about how deeply entrenched fraudulent activities may be within certain legal circles.

As if that were not enough, he has also been slapped with a fine of K500,000.00, payable to the Malawi Law Society as costs for the disciplinary proceedings.

Clients of Nankhuni have been urged to follow up on their files and report any irregularities to the MLS. Furthermore, under section 44(1) of the Act, a suspended lawyer is legally required to arrange for the proper handover of all client documents and funds to another legal practitioner.