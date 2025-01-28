SDA Church Set to Construct Multi-storey Office Complex in Lilongwe

The Central Malawi Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has embarked on a project to construct a ground plus 4 Storey office building at the Conference’s premises in Area 49, Lilongwe.

The artistic impression of the project

This was unveiled by the Conference President Pastor John A.G. Phiri during the ground breaking ceremony which took place on 28th January 2025 at the project site.

This state of the art project estimated at 6 billion kwacha will be funded by Church membership offerings and expected to be completed in 30 months by Choice Construction Limited, a local construction firm.

Pastor John Phiri (in red gloves) launching the project

“This project will not only address our current office space challenges but it will also bring income to the conference because some floors will be rented out,” said Pastor John A.G Phiri.

And speaking during the ceremony, President of the Malawi Union Conference Pastor Tony Y. Nyirenda congratulated the Church in the Central region for embarking on this magnificent project and encouraged them to remain united for the glory of God’s work.

Pastor T. Y Nyirenda (in red gloves): SDA Church President in Malawi

“It’s high time Seventy Day Adventists change our attitude and start thinking big. We can do more to uplift our Church developments agenda in Malawi. With unity, right attitude and faithful offerings we can achieve more” Said Pastor Nyirenda.

CMC leadership sharing a moment with the contractor

The ceremony was attended by senior Seventh-day Adventist Church leadership from the Malawi Union Conference , Central Malawi Conference and Church members.