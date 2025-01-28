TNM enhances network capacity in major cities

… promises superior connectivity

Blantyre, January 28, 2025 – Malawi’s pioneer mobile telecommunications company, TNM Plc, has successfully commissioned new network capacity in key cities, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality and reliable connectivity to customers.

The new network sites in Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu aim to guarantee TNM Plc customers consistent quality of voice calls and internet experience.

TNM’s Chief Technical Officer said that the latest infrastructure upgrade will deliver faster speeds, increased reliability, and improved customer experience for residents and businesses alike.

“This milestone speaks directly to our mission of providing world-class digital solutions to empower every Malawian and connect Malawi to the whole world. To our customers, this means that they will experience even much higher quality voice calls and data services by offering guaranteed best connectivity onto our network,” said Gowera.

According to TNM, the commissioning of the new network capacity sites signifies the beginning of this year’s journey to building a more resilient and superior network that offers unmatched network quality and user experience.

“Our continued investment in state-of-the-art technology ensures that our customers can enjoy a seamless, high-speed connection. The new capacity sites, therefore, will go a long way to provide best-in-class services and satisfy ever-increasing demand from capacity and high-speed internet perspectives, complemented by our diverse and resilient international fiber network that links Malawi to the rest of the world,” he said.

Gowera said that key sectors that contribute positively to the economy will reap the benefits of the improved network by TNM.

“At TNM, we believe that access to quality network services in mobile communication is a catalyst to boost economic growth as it supports innovation and improvements in many sectors, such as agriculture, tourism, mining, health, economics, and education. The improved sites will open new economic possibilities for the country given that some of these sites either had no network signal before or experienced weak signal,” he said.

Through the additional sites, TNM is effectively increasing access to world-class mobile telecommunications and ICT services to customers as well as digital financial solutions offered through Mpamba.

As a leader in telecommunication innovation, TNM has announced the completion of the pilot phase for the introduction of 5G technology, which it pioneered in Malawi in 2023. After piloting for a year, TNM will now transition to a full rollout targeting the four major cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, and Mzuzu.

The company has committed to continue leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive future growth while remaining committed to operational excellence and expanding its customer base.