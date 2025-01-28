Msungama urges people to protect natural resources

By Alinafe Nyanda

Member of parliament for Lilongwe City South East, Ulemu Msungama, has urged people in his constituency to protect the environment, amid climate change.

Msungama made the appeal today at Mloza Secondary School in area 23 when he flagged off the planting of 1500 indigenous trees in the constituency in collaboration with St Peter’s Youth Organization as part this year’s tree planting exercise.

Msungama said trees play an important role in human life, and that they must be preserved at all times.

“Protection of the environment is critical if we are to achieve sustainable development. We are witnessing how climate change has affected us. So, it is important that in whatever we do, we should focus on restoring the environment.’’ He emphaside

He further encouraged learners to develop a culture of planting trees to counter the impact of climate change, saying stakeholders, including traditional leaders and communities, need to work together in conserving and restoring the environment.

Speaking at the same event, Councillor Mac Tominy Phiri, commended St Peter’s Youth Organization for deciding to plant trees at Mloza Secondary School site.

He said the community should take climate change seriously and work together to combat it because failure to counter climate change at this point will be failing the future generation.

On his part, St Peter’s Youth Organization executive director Brian Kuntindi said the organization has been providing tree seedlings to people so that they plant more trees for future generation to use and protect them from natural disasters caused by deforestation.

“We have been training community since 2016 on how they can protect and conserve the natural resources because we know that it is not only the role of government to ensure that people are protecting natural resources,” he said.