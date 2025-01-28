spot_img
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestK170 million Oxygen Debt Haunts Zomba Central Hospital: Stakeholders Express Worry
LatestNational

K170 million Oxygen Debt Haunts Zomba Central Hospital: Stakeholders Express Worry

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Zomba Central Hospital is in critical shortage of oxygen after a vendor, Afrox, cut supplies following a debt that has accumulated to K170 million.

The situation has put lives of Zomba communities and those from surrounding districts of Balaka, Machinga, and Phalombe at risk.

The situation has not gone down well with some stakeholders, such as the Black Liberation Force which has since demanded action from the Ministry of Health.

“The people of Zomba and surrounding districts, including children, pregnant women, and the elderly, are now facing a serious health crisis due to the lack of oxygen. Furthermore, with the shortage of ambulances in operation due to the fuel crisis, access to oxygen within Zomba is more essential than ever for the people of Zomba and surrounding districts, and Malawi as a whole. Oxygen is a critical component of healthcare, and its absence can have devastating consequences,” said the Black Liberation Force in a statement.

The Black Liberation Force has expressed worry over the shortage of oxygen at the Zomba Central Hospital, saying it is putting lives of communities at risk.

The statement further demanded that “the Ministry of Health provides an immediate solution to this crisis. This includes: clarity on how the debt came about, and; settling of the debt and putting in place measures to prevent such shortages in the future.

Apart from calling for a stakeholders meeting, the Black Liberation Force has also appealed to well wishers to assist the hospital on the essential commodity.

Previous article
Group Faults Ombudsman on ACB Disqualifications
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv