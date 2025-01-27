Group Faults Ombudsman on ACB Disqualifications

Some people, trading under the banner of Citizens for Justice and Equity (CJE) feels the country’s Office of the Ombudsman has no legal mandate to disqualify anyone ‘duly’ shortlisted for the director general’s job at the Ant-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Ombudsman Grace Malera: Her Decision Being Challenged

On Friday Ombudsman, Grace Malera, disqualified ACB acting director general Hillary Chilomba and lawyer Oscar Taulo on the basis that they “were erroneously shortlisted and interviewed for the post at ACB”.

In a statement issued on Monday, CJE through one of its leaders Alfred Munika, says the country’s court had previously ruled that labour issues of this kind must be handled by the Industrial Relations Court not the Ombudsman.

Munica cited three instances which the Ombudsman made determinations on similar issues among them the recruitment of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje which they claim the supreme court ruled against her.

Munika further claimed that Malera was only advancing personal issues against Hillary Chilomba and Oscar Taulo, who were shortlisted and interviewed for the post.

In her investigation findings, Malera said Taulo, at the time of shortlisting despite possessing a masters degree in law had not attained at least 10 years post qualification work experience as required.

The Ombudsman further, says Chilomba was irregularly shortlisted as he did not satisfy the requirements of the position.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been investigating the alleged irregularities in the shortlisting and interview process for Taulo and Chilomba for the position of director general(DG) at the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In November last year, Ombudsman Spokesperson Mandy Pondani had told the media that the office had received complaints of maladministration regarding the shortlisting of the two for the ACB DG position.