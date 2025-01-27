Mutharika Pledges to Restore Dignity, Support Vulnerable Malawians

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, former President of Malawi, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the country’s most vulnerable groups, including the poor, elderly, and people living with disabilities.

This pledge was made during a food distribution event held at Segere Ground in Chisegere Village, Mangochi District, where over 800 households received food rations and maize.

In his address, Professor Mutharika expressed empathy for the hardships faced by vulnerable communities, citing persistent hunger and economic challenges exacerbated by the current administration.

He criticized the Chakwera government for prioritizing self-enrichment over essential services, highlighting the ongoing fuel crisis, which has persisted for seven months, as an example of poor governance.

Professor Mutharika reflected on his tenure as President, emphasizing that his administration ensured no one died of hunger.

He reminded the audience of various social programs implemented during his presidency, including the Affordable Inputs Program, reforestation initiatives, and food-for-work schemes.

Looking ahead to the 2025 elections, Professor Mutharika assured the people of Chisegere and Malawians at large that, if re-elected, he would restore Malawi’s dignity and focus on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable.

He promised to revive impactful programs, such as the Affordable Cement and Malata Program, reforestation efforts, and food security initiatives, ensuring rural communities benefit directly.

This event has left the community with renewed hope for a better future under Professor Mutharika’s leadership.

As the country gears up for the 2025 elections, Professor Mutharika’s commitment to supporting vulnerable Malawians is likely to be a key aspect of his campaign ¹.