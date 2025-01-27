President Chakwera terminates shipping concessions with Mota Engil

President Lazarus Chakwera has terminated shipping concessions which were awarded to Mota Engil, a decade ago.

Through the concessions, Mota engil through Malawi Ports Company was awarded the management of the country’s ports for a period of 35 years.

In his first executive order, Chakwera has made the move which is expected to see the Malawi Lake Service Limited, owned by the people of Malawi, taking over within five days.

Mota Engil spokesperson Thomas Chafunya declined to comment on the matter.

Centre for Transparency and Accountability (Csat) Executive Director Willy Kambwandira described the termination as long overdue and urged the government to go beyond termination of similar concessions which he said are not benefiting Malawians.

Reported by Pemphero Malimba