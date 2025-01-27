Norman Chisale’s K5bn Case Adjourned to February 19

The Financial Crimes Division of the High Court in Lilongwe on Monday adjourned to February 19, 2025 a K5 billion case involving Norman Chisale.

Defense counsel, Gilbert Khonyongwa, raised concerns that the State had added two new charges of money laundering, necessitating time to review the counts and formulate preliminary objections, if any.

“The issues raised by the defense are valid. I, therefore, adjourn this matter to give them time to examine the charges and come up with objections, if any,” stated Justice Violet Chipao.

Justice Chipao further instructed the defense to file any objections within the next seven days, with the State required to respond within three days of being served by the defense.

The matter has been adjourned to February 19, 2025, for plea-taking.

Chisale, who served as a personal bodyguard to former President Peter Mutharika, is accused of amassing wealth that is not commensurate with his legal income between June 2014 and June 2020.

The prosecution team is led by officers from the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) Chambers, Financial Intelligence Authority, and Anti-Corruption Bureau.