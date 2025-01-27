President Chakwera leaves for TZ, describes energy as critical enabler of sustainable development

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the Mission 300 Energy Summit as crucial and instrumental in providing electric energy to all Malawians across the country.

He made these remarks after inspecting a guard of honor at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today, before leaving for Tanzania, for the Mission 300 energy summit.

President Chakwera emphasised the importance of energy in realising the country’s vision, stating that energy is an essential enabler of development.

He highlighted that his administration has doubled access to energy in the last four years, with the government’s intention to increase access from 25% to 75% by 2030 with the help of Mission 300.

He commended the World Bank and the African Development Bank for being close partners in helping Malawi realise its energy goals. He stated that he aims to attend this summit to kickstart this significant project, which concerns the entire continent.

The President reassured Malawians that issues of food security, wealth creation, job creation in line with agricultural productivity, urbanisation, and the desire to industrialise will be realised through such projects.

Among those accompanying the President are Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Collen Zamba, Mayor of Lilongwe City Esther Sagawa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nangozo Kainga, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture Joyce Chitsuro, Inkosi Yamakosi Mbelwa, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Malawi Nancy Nsaungweme, and other senior government officials.