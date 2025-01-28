spot_img
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Malawi gears up for free, fair elections

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti

Mtalimanja:CSEIF will work closely with the MEC

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has launched the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) in Lilongwe today.

This initiative aims to strengthen civil society’s role in promoting free, fair, and credible elections in Malawi .

According to Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, CSEIF is a non-partisan group of organizations dedicated to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

“We want to ensure that the 16 September tripartite elections are credible and transparent,” Kondowe emphasized. “Our goal is to promote a level playing field for all political parties and ensure that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) works freely without undue criticism.”

In her remarks Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Justice Anabel Ntalimanja said the launch of CSEIF is a significant step towards promoting electoral integrity in Malawi.

“As the country prepares for the upcoming elections, CSEIF will work closely with the MEC to ensure that the electoral process is credible and transparent.We believe that trusting elections management is a major pillar of democratic governance,” said Ntalimanja.

The forum’s non-partisan approach ensures that its efforts are focused on promoting the integrity of the electoral process, rather than advancing specific political interests.

The National Advocacy Platform has been at the forefront of promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in Malawi.

