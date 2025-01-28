State wants late Goodall Gondwe in Court

Gone Goodal Gondwe

The State has amended a charge sheet to include the late former Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe and other undisclosed individuals in a case of conspiracy to defraud the government.

The case involves former secretary to the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara, businessman Leston Mulli and former secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda.

They are accused of defrauding the government through an arrangement to repay a K5 billion loan from the now-defunct Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) over 50 years.

Former director of public prosecutions Kamudoni Nyasulu who is leading the State team, made the submission at the High Court in Lilongwe today as the hearing of the case resumed.

Meanwhile, the defence has made two applications, one to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court for certification by the Chief Justice, and another to permanently stay the criminal proceedings until a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

High Court Judge Violet Chipao is expected to make a ruling on the applications on March 5, 2025.