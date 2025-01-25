spot_img
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Youth Organization Wants Limited Parliamentary Terms

Youth Alive Mchinji, has asked the Malawi Parliament, Judiciary, and Malawi Law Commission to enact legislation limiting Members of Parliament (MPs) to a maximum of three consecutive terms in office.

The organisation’s Executive Director Luciano Milala said the proposed reform aligns with principles of democratic accountability, fosters leadership renewal, and creates opportunities for youth and other underrepresented groups to contribute to national development.

“Malawi has faced significant stagnation in development due to the prolonged tenure of some MPs. Many of these individuals have failed to bring substantial socio-economic improvements to the nation, instead engaging in unproductive debates that do not align with the aspirations of Malawians.

“Leadership rotation is vital to infuse Parliament with fresh ideas and innovative approaches. Allowing the same individuals to occupy office since as far back as 1988 limits the country’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances and challenges,” said Milala.

Milala also feels lack of term limits also disproportionately affects the youth, who make up the majority of Malawi’s population.

