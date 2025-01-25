spot_img
Saturday, January 25, 2025
spot_img
HomeBusinessSalima Sugar Set to Create Jobs, Boost Efficiency
BusinessLatest

Salima Sugar Set to Create Jobs, Boost Efficiency

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Salima Sugar Company is poised to create new job opportunities as part of its efforts to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in its operations.

The company is currently undertaking a comprehensive functional review of its workforce, which will not only streamline job descriptions but also identify vacancies to be filled.

According to Executive Chairman Wester Kossam, the review process will lead to the recruitment of additional staff, providing a significant boost to job creation.

This development is expected to contribute to the company’s growth and expansion plans.

The move comes at a time when Salima Sugar Company has been experiencing significant growth, with a 21,000 metric ton increase in sugar production during the last growing season.

The company has also invested in state-of-the-art factory maintenance and farm irrigation equipment, further solidifying its position as a major player in the sugar industry.

The government’s decision to take over the company’s operations has paved the way for these developments, and Salima Sugar Company is now well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and drive growth in the sector.

Previous article
Youth Organization Wants Limited Parliamentary Terms
Next article
Chief Mgulumya of Machinga Dies
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv