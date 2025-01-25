Salima Sugar Set to Create Jobs, Boost Efficiency

Salima Sugar Company is poised to create new job opportunities as part of its efforts to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in its operations.

The company is currently undertaking a comprehensive functional review of its workforce, which will not only streamline job descriptions but also identify vacancies to be filled.

According to Executive Chairman Wester Kossam, the review process will lead to the recruitment of additional staff, providing a significant boost to job creation.

This development is expected to contribute to the company’s growth and expansion plans.

The move comes at a time when Salima Sugar Company has been experiencing significant growth, with a 21,000 metric ton increase in sugar production during the last growing season.

The company has also invested in state-of-the-art factory maintenance and farm irrigation equipment, further solidifying its position as a major player in the sugar industry.

The government’s decision to take over the company’s operations has paved the way for these developments, and Salima Sugar Company is now well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and drive growth in the sector.