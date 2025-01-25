3 MDF Soldiers Killed in DRC

Three Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have lost their lives in combat against M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to MDF spokesperson, Major Emmanuel Calvin Mlelemba, the soldiers “fell in the line of duty” during an encounter with the rebel group in Eastern DRC.

The soldiers were part of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC.

While Major Mlelemba confirmed the incident, he noted that further details would be shared later.

However, inside sources revealed to Zodiak Online that two of the soldiers were killed in Sake, a town in Goma City, North Kivu, eastern DRC, while the third soldier lost his life last week.

This incident comes amid reports of intensified assaults by M23 rebels in the DRC, where they have seized control of more territory than ever since the start of the year.

Malawi is currently engaged in a combat peacekeeping mission in the DRC, aimed at countering the rebel group’s activities.