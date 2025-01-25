Exclusive Interview With The New UMP Festival CEO

Aisha De Silva has been appointed as the new UMP Festival Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Our reporter Harold Kapindu caught up with the new CEO.

Kapindu: How do you feel to be appointed as the new UMP Festival CEO?

De Silva: When I was first received the news I was excited, and scared at the same time. It seemed surreal because I have worked under UMP for 8 years and to be considered as the CEO was so exciting. I love media, I love entertainment and can’t wait to share all the new exciting plans UMP Festival has.

Kapindu: What should people expect from you as the new CEO?De Silva: We are saying 2024 we evolved and 2025 we are bringing you ‘THE EVOLUTION’, and for the first time in Malawi we are bringing an international 7 day festival. We will be hosting international films that have been viewed at Cannes Festival, hosting International Award winning artists and also promoting all local art and tourist venues connected to us through our International ambassadors who will be announced soon….. Ooops, did I just give that away?

Kapindu: Hahaha. Nope. Let’s continue. Do you have any background when it comes to organizing events? If yes, please name them

De Silva: Well as I have said above I have worked with UMP for a while, and mostly corporate intimate events. I personally do not see myself as lacking because I cannot mention working with 20 different events, mostly because I’m still perfecting my one favorite event UMP Festival. When I get to set the standard internationally for Malawian events, I will willingly move on. For now, I have a great team, all with great credentials. You know making an event work is all about team work, and my team are number 1 in Malawi.

Kapindu: Briefly tell us who is Aisha De Silver?

De Silva: You mean DeSilva,😊, actually let’s start from there. My surname is De Silva most people do spell it as silver but I am Silva.

Secondly I am actually really shy, but when it comes to business, I’m a lioness. I will only say this once, I’m a mum, a daughter, a sister and …. Taken.

Kapindu: Anything else you want to share?

De Silva: Get set and get ready for ‘The Elevation’. You can purchase a 3 day, 7day or 1 day ticket but the beauty is, this is the first time Malawi holds a 7 day Festival. We are not doing this to simply show we can, but as you now know, Malawi needs as much tourism as possible. We are not only trying to entertain Malawi, but also create opportunities for artists to collaborate with international artists, for Cape Maclear residents to see a rise in their economy and also to give a chance to creatives from all walks of life to use us as their platform of expression.