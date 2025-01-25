Exclusive Interview with Female Guitarist Britt Cee

Britt.Cee.Cynthia started playing guitar in 2013 and she taught herself how to play guitar. Britt used to watch her brother and father play guitar and she would sneak to her parents bedroom to steal guitar because her Dad didn’t allow her to play guitar just because she was a girl. Our reporter Harold Kapindu caught up with Britt Cee in this exclusive interview:

Kapindu: Can you name some well known events where you have performed?

Britt Cee: I have performed at different places but as a solo artist I have performed at Lake of stars, Jacaranda cultural center Mangolongondo night acoustic session,Jazz caffe, Farmers Daughter (Kumbali Lodge) arts in the park Festival, Festive Charity concert just to mention a few.

Kapindu: Are you working on an album, EP or mixtape? If yes, what’s the title?

Britt Cee: ⁠I’m working on Album and it’s Titled Passion.

Kapindu: When did you last release any project? Or is this your first?

Britt Cee:⁠I last released two singles. “Mundilore” and “Ndikanakhala” which are some of the songs that will be in the album.

Kapindu: Who is Britt Cee?

Britt Cee: Britt Cee is an afro-jazz guitarist, singer, and songwriter whose soulful melodies and powerful rhythms captivate listeners. Known for her unique blend of jazz influences and African roots, she brings a fresh, authentic sound to the music scene.

Kapindu: How can people find you both online and physically?

Britt Cee: I’m based in Lilongwe, Chilinde 2 thats where they can physically find me. They can also follow me on :Facebook: Britt Cee Cynthia Instagram: Britt Cee TikTok: Britt Cee.Cynthia And they can subscribe to my YouTube channel: Britt Cee