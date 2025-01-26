NBM plc awards Mo626 College Basketball best journalists 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has awarded seven sports journalists for their outstanding coverage of the fourth edition of the Mo626 College Basketball Tournament.

The glamorous event, which also attracted some business journalists for the annual media interaction, took place at Sunbird Ku Chawe Hotel in Zomba on Friday.

The winners in the four categories included Ronald Mpaso of Times Group dominating the list, having clinched the Best Newspaper Reporter, and the second-Best Radio Reporter accolades.

Solomon Manda of the Nation Newspaper emerged the second best in the Print category, while Bright Kanyama was the runner-up in the radio section.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s (MBC) Amin Mussa took home the Best Television Reporter award, followed by Mabvuto Kambuwe of Times Television.

Richard Tiyesi of Timveni was named the Best Online Reporter followed by Atlas Malawi’s Eric Chiputula.

Winners in all categories received K500 000 each, while runners-up cart home K350 000.

Speaking after presenting the awards, NBM plc Mobile and eMoney Manager, Enala Chirwa said the ‘Bank of the Nation’ recognizes and appreciates the role of the media in promoting the brand by bringing visibility.

“In the instance of the Mo626 College Basketball, it is the media that enabled the tournament to have a nationwide reach, where individuals across the country would appreciate the talent and determination of the various college basketball teams in the country,” said Chirwa.

Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) Vice General Secretary, Eddah Mkombezi commended NBM plc for recognizing the journalists.

“These journalists help us to market the game of basketball. So, by getting recognized, it will energise them more in the next edition, thereby making people know about basketball and grow the game together,” said Mkombezi.

Mussa also hailed NBM plc for the recognition saying this will push them more.

“I feel energised to provide in-depth coverage of the tournament in the next edition. As journalists, our role is not just to publicise the tournament, but ensure that we grow the game through our analyses and commentaries,” he said.

NBM Plc sponsors the tournament to the tune of K450 million for three years.

Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) Men and Women teams defended the fourth edition of the tournament in October last year.