APM Denies Family Links to Karan: He Is An Imposter

Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Arthur Peter Mutharika has vehemently denied that he is related to Karan Thom, and has since described him as an imposter.

Thom, recently told the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that he is some to Mutharika’s uncle.

In a statement published on Saturday, Mutharika’s Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba said the former president’s family “became aware of Thom in 1999 when he was introduced at a rally in Njamba by two enemy politicians.

“Mr Thom was brought in to discredit Bingu, who was running for president under the United Party (UP) ticket at the time. Thom, who was in his 60s at the time, falsely claimed to be a member of the Mutharika family.

“In light of this, the elders of the Mutharika family invited Mr. Thom to the village in order to understand the nature of his relationship with the family. However, he was unable to provide any explanation.

In the lead up to the 2019 election, Thom was “dug up” by another enemy politician and brought to a rally at Goliati, where he was promised a house. However, this promise was never fulfilled.

“Now, with another election approaching, the MCP has resurfaced Mr. Thom through the Sunday interview, where he claims to be the son of the young brother of His Excellency’s father. This is a false claim, as His Excellency’s uncle spent his entire life in Tanzania and only returned in the late 60s with his Tanzanian wife and two young children. His daughter resides in Chisoka village while his son lives in Mulanje. His uncle had no other children,” said Namalomba in the statement.

Namalomba, who is also DPP Spokesperson also dismissed Thom’s claims that he was the one who created the DPP maize logo.