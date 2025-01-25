Elite Fam Releases ‘Za Chamba 8’

By Harold Kapindu

Elite Fam has recently released their debut album titled “Za Chamba 8” which contains 13 tracks.

According to Emmanuel Chigwenembe musically known as Lynx 265 who is also the group’s CEO, the group has just dropped all songs at once.

Although currently this is the group’s first album, Elite Fam has some singles which were released earlier last year.

Elite Fam started in 2022 because all members had the same vision, ideas and the style.

The group consists of four people; the leader Lynx 265 who is also known as Boi Vanz, Boi Strico, Lil Ponnix and Inno Peep.

“The Elite Fam works as a family and we are many in numbers not only the fam contains artist but we have designers, producers and other talented people in our circle so watch out,” Chigwenembe said.

He then pointed out, “People should expect the best from us this year, I mean singles, videos and also another album after this and we’ll push with no limits this year.”

