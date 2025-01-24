Doll Mabel Brand Grows into Business

spot_img
Friday, January 24, 2025
Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Harold Kapindu

What started four years ago in Amsterdam as a passion for fashion, has now grown into an international business. Mabel Khonje popularly known as Doll Mabel who operates from Amsterdam Central, now plans to open a shop at Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe, Malawi next to TMM Shop.

She explained: “In 5 years, I hope to see my business as a thriving and established brand with a loyal customer base and a strong reputation in the market. I envision a business that has expanded new offerings, entered new markets and achieved sustainable growth. I also hope to have a team of dedicated and talented employees who share our values and contribute to our success.

“Our goals for the future of the business include, expanding our product line; entering new markets, building brand awareness, increasing customer loyalty. We also aim to establish a strong cooperate social responsibility programmes and create a positive impact in the areas where we operate.”

She further emphasized that the Boudoir By Doll Mabel brand is about empowering women and matured girls.

“We strongly hope we are going to achieve that,” she concluded.

