Get to know Chikondi Emmanuel Chipofya Chisale Mkandawire

By Harold Kapindu

Born Chikondi Emmanuel Chipofya Chisale Mkandawire is a South African based Malawian born Rapper who goes by the stage name, Xcon.

He is a 5th born in a family of Seven who Hails from Chileka Blantyre Malawi, TA Kuntaja. Born at Enukweni Health Center in Mzimba, Malawi. Xcon started music at a tender age which according to him, he never started doing music but rather born with it.

He released his first studio single in 2012 called “kamBudget” produced by the Legendary @DaredevilMarcus and @DareDevilGD at Low-Budget Records in Kanjedza Blantyre. The song enjoyed airplay on GoweloBeats with DJ Sleam and on Joy Radio, but it didn’t make it big due to poor marketing strategies.

In 2013, he returned with “Wammajumbo” which was also premiered on GoweloBeats but it didn’t play much. In 2014, he left for Pretoria, South Africa for greener pastures whereby he went quite for a while until he returned in 2018 with “N’dani wanga”, a social cry out song, diss to the government and the system” produced by Colonel Chycoon of Njuchi Records.

Xcon has worked with artists such as Marcus and GD Dare Devils Che-Kalonda and Handcuff just to mention but a few.

The artist, said he is about positive motivational, educational, pro black and white being with a very impeccable style which he calls Reality Music .

His music is a fusion of rap, trap, reggae, reggae dancehall, afrosounds which he is trying to sale Malawi to the world. Here is the link to his first song : https://ditto.fm/push-xcon