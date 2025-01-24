spot_img
Friday, January 24, 2025
Ombudsman Disqualifies Oscar Taulo, Hillary Chilomba from ACB Top Job List

Ombudsman Grace Malera on Friday ruled that Hillary Chilomba and Oscar Taulo are not qualified to be shortlisted and interviewed for the position of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General.

In her investigation findings Malera says Taulo, at the time of shortlisting despite possessing a masters degree in law had not attained at least 10 years post qualification work experience as required.

The Ombudsman further, says Chilomba was irregularly shortlisted as he did not satisfy the requirements of the position.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been investigating the alleged irregularities in the shortlisting and interview process for Taulo and Chilomba for the position of director general(DG) at the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In November last year, Ombudsman Spokesperson Mandy Pondani had told the media that the office had received complaints of maladministration regarding the shortlisting of the two for the ACB DG position.

Chilomba is currently acting as the bureau’s DG, while Taulo is a private-practice lawyer.

The qualifications for the position include a master’s degree in law, at least 10 years of experience, with five of those years in a senior position.

