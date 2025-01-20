spot_img
Monday, January 20, 2025
Opposition Leader Wants Macra Haults Procurement of Surveillance Device

Leader of Opposition in Parliament George Chaponda says the intention by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority’s (MACRA) to spend USD 1.5 million (over MWK 3 billion) on a surveillance device “is a clear misuse of public funds”

George Chaponda: Leader of Opposition in Parliament

In a statement published on Monday, Chaponda said it was immoral for the Government to spend such huge financial resources while Malawians “are struggling with rising inflation, unemployment, and economic hardship”.

“As you are aware, Parliament has a duty to ensure public resources are spent wisely and transparently. This decision by MACRA fails to meet those standards and raises serious concerns,” said Chaponda.

Among key issues, Chaponda further discribed as “misplaced priorities” for the funds to be spent on such a project “at a time when millions of Malawians are suffering from hunger, unemployment, and a failing economy, it is unacceptable to prioritize surveillance over critical investments in health, education, and food security.

“He also said that the procurement of the device was a “threat to democracy saying: ” While MACRA claims the device will monitor misinformation and promote digital literacy, its potential to violate citizens’ right to privacy and freedom of expression cannot be ignored”.

The opposition head in Parliament has also questioned the transperency in the devices’ procurement process saying it lacked “public consultation and oversight, raising questions about its true intent”.

He therefore demanded the immediate suspension of the procurement process “until Parliament fully reviews and evaluates its necessity and alignment with national priorities”.

While there was no immediate reaction from Macra, its director general Daud Suleman told a local TV station on Sunday that the funds to be used for the procurement are coming from the profits the state run agency has realised.

