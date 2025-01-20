Leader of Opposition Chaponda tells Macra to suspend procurement of K3billion Surveillance Device

By Dr George Chaponda

My office is deeply concerned by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority’s (MACRA) decision to spend USD 1.5 million (over MWK 3 billion) on a surveillance device. This is a clear misuse of public funds at a time when Malawians are struggling with rising inflation, unemployment, and economic hardship.

As you are aware, Parliament has a duty to ensure public resources are spent wisely and transparently. This decision by MACRA fails to meet those standards and raises serious concerns.

Key Concerns

Misplaced Priorities: At a time when millions of Malawians are suffering from hunger, unemployment, and a failing economy, it is unacceptable to prioritize surveillance over critical investments in health, education, and food security. Threat to Democracy: While MACRA claims the device will monitor misinformation and promote digital literacy, its potential to violate citizens’ right to privacy and freedom of expression cannot be ignored. Such actions are a threat to our hard-won democracy. Lack of Transparency: The process leading to this procurement lacks public consultation and oversight, raising questions about its true intent.

As the opposition, we demand:

Immediate Suspension: The procurement process must be halted until Parliament fully reviews and evaluates its necessity and alignment with national priorities. Comprehensive Oversight: The Parliamentary Committee on Statutory Corporations must summon MACRA to explain and justify this procurement, including its timing and intended use. Accountability from the Ministry of Finance: The Minister of Finance must clarify how this expenditure aligns with Malawi’s fiscal and development goals. Human Rights Review: The Malawi Human Rights Commission must investigate the implications of this device for citizens’ rights, including privacy and freedom of expression.

Therefore, we urge the government to refocus its priorities on addressing the pressing needs of Malawians rather than investing in divisive and potentially oppressive measures. We also call on civil society, the diplomatic community, and all defenders of democracy to stand with us in rejecting this reckless misuse of public funds.

As the Opposition, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting democracy, defending the rights of Malawians, and ensuring that public resources are used to benefit the people.