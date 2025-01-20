spot_img
Monday, January 20, 2025
Kendall Announces Parliamentary Bid
Entertainment

Kendall Announces Parliamentary Bid

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Artist Kendall Kamwendo has expressed intention to run for a Parliamentary seat on the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

Kendall: Going Into Politics

Kendall who made a name with ‘nyemba’ dancehall song under the duo of Symon and Kendall says he is contesting in Mndolera Constituency, in Dowa.

“Time has come for me to represent this home area of mine in Parliament,” said Kendall who has so far cut a name for himself in the film industry.

Kendall is an accountant by profession. He joins his fellow artist Skeffa Chimoto who also announced his plans to run for a Parliamentary seat in Nkhotakota.

Other notable artistic figures who have tasted the political waters, throughout history, include Du Chisiza Junior, Lucius Banda, Joseph Tembo, Billy Kaunda, Wambali Mkandawire, Khwauli Msiska and Fredokiss. While others such and Tay Grin, Ane Matumbi didn’t have their political moves materialise.

