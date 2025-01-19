spot_img
Sunday, January 19, 2025
spot_img
HomePoliticsMutharika to Malawians: "I share your pain, Chakwera doesn't"
Politics

Mutharika to Malawians: “I share your pain, Chakwera doesn’t”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika, says he shares in the pain and suffering that Malawians are being subjected to due to poor leadership under the current government.

Speaking in a televised address from his house in Mangochi, Mutharika singled out the looming hunger as something that is heavily affecting households. He blamed the Affordable Inputs Programme which he says although it was touted as a game changer,has failed to give the needed farm inputs to the farmers which has further excerbated the hunger crisis.

He said DPP’s Farm inputs subsidy programme (AIP) managed to bring food security in the country unlike AIP which he said is being affected by corruption.

Mutharika also mentioned the issue of fuel scarcity and shortage of forex which he blamed on poor economic performance, stemming from bad governance.

The DPP leader stressed that this cannot go on, adding that there is need to change the way things are being done so that Malawians should not continue suffering.

Previous article
Chakwera watereka dziko pa moto, a Malawi akupsya – Mutharika
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv