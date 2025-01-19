Mutharika to Malawians: “I share your pain, Chakwera doesn’t”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika, says he shares in the pain and suffering that Malawians are being subjected to due to poor leadership under the current government.

Speaking in a televised address from his house in Mangochi, Mutharika singled out the looming hunger as something that is heavily affecting households. He blamed the Affordable Inputs Programme which he says although it was touted as a game changer,has failed to give the needed farm inputs to the farmers which has further excerbated the hunger crisis.

He said DPP’s Farm inputs subsidy programme (AIP) managed to bring food security in the country unlike AIP which he said is being affected by corruption.

Mutharika also mentioned the issue of fuel scarcity and shortage of forex which he blamed on poor economic performance, stemming from bad governance.

The DPP leader stressed that this cannot go on, adding that there is need to change the way things are being done so that Malawians should not continue suffering.