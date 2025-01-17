Workaholic Minister Vitumbiko Mumba Gets Praise from HRDC for Crackdown on Labor Violations

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has commended Minister of Labor, Vitumbiko Mumba, for his bold action in inspecting factories in Lilongwe and ordering the immediate closure of those found violating labor laws.

Mumba’s inspection of CP Feeds and TopMax Malata revealed serious labor violations, including employees working without protective gear and in unhygienic conditions.

The Minister’s decisive step has been praised by HRDC as a commendable effort to uphold labor rights and ensure the safety and dignity of workers.

“As a country, we are failing our workforce, and it is time to put an end to the systemic mistreatment of workers through unsafe and exploitative practices,” emphasized HRDC.

HRDC stresses that this should not be an isolated incident, as there are long-standing and widespread labor violations across workplaces in the country that require immediate attention.

The organization urges the government to expand the exercise to other districts, improve monitoring and accountability, and collaborate with human rights institutions to strengthen advocacy for workers’ rights.

The Minister’s actions have also led to the arrest of the Managing Director of NT Plastics Manufacturing Limited, Zhouh Youn Fei, for defying government orders to halt operations until labor issues are addressed.

Mumba emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring workers’ rights are respected and companies comply with labor laws.