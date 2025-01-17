spot_img
Friday, January 17, 2025
DPP Director of International Affairs Visits UK Wing

The Director of International Affairs in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Councillor Getrude Chirambo, met the leadership of the United Kingdom (UK) wing of the party last week.

The meeting, held in London, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the DPP and its members in the diaspora.

Attended by DPP UK Wing’s chairperson Dr Bashan Kennedy Nkhoma, the vice chairperson Ken Mjojo, treasurer Camden Kazunguza, director of media Tinali Alfazema and former chairperson Dr Neza Chatuwa, the meeting developed strategies for strengthening the DPP in the UK and sustaining cooperation with the United Kingdom and other European countries.

On this year’s elections, the meeting also developed a strategy on how the mighty DPP will win the September elections and return to proven leadership under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

