Airtel Malawi blames vandalism for network interruptions

Airtel Malawi has revealed that persistent vandalism and road construction works have led to multiple outages of fiber links, resulting in intermittent data and voice services.

“Locally, persistent vandalism and road construction works led to multiple outages of fiber links resulting in intermittent data and voice services,” said Abdul Shaik, Acting Managing Director of Airtel Malawi.

According to the company, these challenges have impacted its network services despite having multiple layers of protection from backup fiber links.

To mitigate these challenges, Airtel Malawi has taken steps to enhance its network quality, including adding ESCOM as an additional local fiber service provider and acquiring additional protection capacity on its fiber link from Tanzania.

“These initiatives will make our network robust and reliable, ensuring improved voice and data experience for our customers,” Shaik added.

The company has urged customers to report any queries or complaints to its customer care number (121) or to the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (261) for further interventions.

Airtel Malawi is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Malawi, providing a range of services including voice, data, and mobile money.