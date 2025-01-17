President Chakwera departs for Lilongwe

By Agatha Kadzinje and Ruth Kumwenda

Blantyre, January 17, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera Friday departed from Blantyre through Chileka International Airport for Lilongwe.

While in Blantyre, the President attended the John Chilembwe Memorial Service at Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu District on Wednesday.

Delivering his speech, the President emphasized the need for Malawians to choose leaders who are passionate about unity and peaceful living.

Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview after seeing the President off that the Head of State has completed various engagements in the southern region.

He added that President Chakwera had always attended Chilembwe Memorial Ceremony even before he was President.

“The President joined the rest of the country to honour Reverend John Chilembwe. This is not his first time to attend the ceremony. The time he was the leader of the opposition and a pastor, he took his time every year to pay respect to this day,” he explained.

Kunkuyu added that the President saw it important to attend the ceremony because John Chilembwe was one of the leaders who laid the foundation for this country.

The crowd that bid farewell to the president at Chileka Airport included Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola, Brown Mpinganjira, District Commissioner for Blantyre Haris Moola, Chief Executive Officer of Blantyre City Council Dennis Chinseu, traditional leaders, and religious leaders.

The President arrived in the southern region on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, and joined a jubilant crowd at the Clock Tower roundabout in Old Town Blantyre.