Mukuru hands over prizes to lucky winners

By Patience Longwe

Lilongwe, 17 January, Mana: The Malawi Country Manager for Mukuru, Pride Chiwaya, has expressed gratitude for the success of the “Kuiphura ndi Mukuru” promotion, stating that the promotion has been highly effective in achieving its primary objective—encouraging customers to use the Mukuru wallet.

Speaking on Friday at Mukuru offices in Lilongwe during the finale of the competition, Chiwaya said the Mukuru wallet is important in the country in a way that it is the safest way of transacting and also it gives their customers a chance to keep their funds and to transact at their convenient time.

“In October we had about 1,100 entries and in November the number of participant customers increased to 1,400 and in December, which was our final month the number of entries increased to 1,700 so we are encouraged with this outcome and grateful for our customers and we just want to encourage our customers to continue using Mukuru wallet because it is their only convenient way of receiving and sending funds,” he said.

Chiwaya also added that as Mukuru they are excited because they have seen that month after month the number of customers who utilise the Mukuru wallet to receive funds internationally is so far growing.

One of the lucky winners, Fatuma Mateyu Who has won the grand prize said she is much grateful and encourages others to use Mukuru wallet.

The “Kuiphura ndi Mukuru” promotion, which ran from October to December, rewarded customers with various prizes, including smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, brand-new TVs, Mukuru golf shirts, and cups.

Today, Mukuru announced the grand prize winner, Fatuma Mateyu from Mangochi, who has won a brand-new Mitsubishi Xpander vehicle. The grand prize will be officially presented to her on January 20, 2024.