An Exclusive Interview with Elliot Phwitiko Junior AKA Mi Latino

Elliot Phwitiko Junior popularly known as Mi Latino is a well known media personality who has worked for various media houses in Malawi.

Mi Latino has quit media to join politics. Our reporter Harold Kapindu caught up with Mi Latino in this exclusive interview.

Kapindu: Why have you decided to join politics and have you quit broadcasting?

Phwitiko: I have decided to join politics because of the calling I have had since 2018 to serve my community. With intentions to lobby and facilitate long hanging developmental projects plus business loans for small scale women traders in the ward, and creating opportunities for the youth.So yes I have quit traditional broadcasting.

Kapindu: Which party have you joined and why?

Phwitiko: United Transformation Movement (UTM) because of it’s transformational agenda. I believe it is the party with a clear manifesto to turn around the country’s ailing fortunes, hence my decision to be part of the movement to drive the necessary change both in mindset and delivery.

Kapindu: Are you contesting as a Councilor or MP?

Phwitiko: Am contesting as a Councillor in Chilomoni Ward, Blantyre.

Kapindu: Which media houses have you previously worked with?

Phwitiko: I have previously worked with Capital FM(most recently), Sapitwa FM, FM 101 Power, Matindi TV and Radio and Guardian Newspaper.

Kapindu: Anything else you want to share?

Phwitiko: It’s high time we had to be united and patriotic as a nation in order to move away from the shambles we are currently in as a nation and it’s high time aspirants to political positions stop viewing politics as a sure way to riches, as this leads to corruption and greed. Politics is a service to the masses therefore ‘need to be a driver of change.’

Kapindu: Confirm your real name and nicknames?

Phwitiko: My real name is Elliot Phwitiko Junior, my nickname is Mi Latino.