New FAMA President Explore Partnership with Centenary Bank

The newly elected president for the Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) Dorothy Kingston has expressed desire to cement partnership with the Centenary Bank to support members to have access to affordable financial facilities.

During a gift presentation ceremony organised by the bank to celebrate her victory as new leader of FAMA, Kingston proposed for possible partnership between the two institutions in sector with potential to promote the betterment of FAMA members.

She said this potential partnership with Centenary Bank aligns with FAMA’s commitment to enhance the welfare of its membership.

‘’Our discussion focused on ways to benefit FAMA members, particularly through Centenary Bank’s products and services. We examined the possibility of offering our members access to affordable loans and the bank’s ‘Linga’ product, which provides financial support during times of bereavement,” shared Kingston adding that she anticipates to engage with the bank further and make these benefits a reality.

Centenary Bank assured Kingston of the bank’s firm support to FAMA and the country’s film industry through varied opportunities it offer customers.

‘’As a bank, we are committed to support you [FAMA], so let’s cement this partnership.’’ Assured the Centenary Bank Branch Manager, Khumbo Martha Msiska