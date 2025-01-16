UTM’s Dalitso Kabambe touted as Malawi’s economic recovery hope

Mlumbe- Urges Mass Voter Turnout

Aspiring UTM ward councillor for Zomba Changalume Constituency, Andrew Mlumbe, has made a passionate plea to the people of Malawi to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections scheduled for September 16.

Mlumbe expressed confidence that the UTM party, under the leadership of Dalitso Kabambe, is the only hope for Malawi’s economic recovery.

“We all know how bad the situation is in both urban and rural areas, let’s vote for the candidates as well as the political party which can bring change to our sufferings,” Mlumbe urged.

“This time around, let’s vote for candidates who play and focus on the ground for a better future, not those that betrayed us.” Mlumbe emphasized the crucial role of political leadership in driving policy change, development, and economic growth.

According to Mlumbe, through UTM party under the leadership of Kabambe, the country should expect change in economic crisis that the country is experiencing, upscaled developmental projects, and a nation free from corruption.

Group Village Head Kaunde echoed Mlumbe’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for the community to participate in large numbers and vote for the right candidate.

“We are happy to hear that shadow Mlumbe has committed himself to stand for us, and we are expecting that through councillors, our area will develop,” Kaunde said.