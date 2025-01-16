Malawi’s Rule-of-law State Under Microscope

The Chandler Foundation, in collaboration with the World Justice Project, is hosting a pivotal event today to reflect on Malawi’s performance in upholding the rule of law.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony, underscoring the significance of the gathering.

The event, being held in Lilongwe at the BICC, has brought together esteemed participants from various sectors, including the Ministry of Justice, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Judiciary, the Malawi Legal Bureau, the Malawi Human Rights Commission, the Law Commission, the Malawi Police Service, and the Malawi Prison Service.

Rule of law is the foundation of a just and equitable society. Today’s event offers a unique opportunity to reflect on Malawi’s performance, particularly as the country is currently the second-best performing nation amongst low-income countries in terms of upholding the rule of law.

The World Justice Project will present an insightful analysis of Malawi’s performance based on data and policy, with their index ranking nations across eight crucial components of the rule of law.

Following this presentation, various stakeholders will share their rule of law priorities and discuss the support they need to advance these initiatives.

Mvalo’s address set the tone for the day’s discussions, emphasising the government’s commitment to justice, fairness, and transparency.

The active participation and insights from all attendees are anticipated to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law in Malawi.

As the event progresses, participants look forward to a productive and inspiring session that will foster collaboration and drive positive change in the nation’s legal framework.

The Chandler Foundation is an international organisation that partners with national governments to promote policies, practices and social norms that build social mobility and prevent corruption.

The World Justice Project is an independent multi-disciplinary organisation working to advance the rule of law world-wide.