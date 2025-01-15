Malawi Primary School Teacher Tionge Mtambo Eyes K1.7 Billion Jackpot

A primary school teacher from Malawi, Tionge Mtambo, has been named among the top 50 finalists for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2025, putting her in the running for a staggering grand prize of $1 million (approximately K1.78 billion).

Mtambo, a dedicated educator, was selected from over 5,000 nominations and applications from 89 countries, showcasing her exceptional dedication and hard work in the classroom.

As a proud representative of Malawi and the global teaching community, Mtambo’s achievement is a testament to the impact that outstanding teachers can have on their students and the world at large.

The Global Teacher Prize, presented by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO, recognizes exceptional teachers who have made outstanding contributions to the profession.

The winner will be announced later this year at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Mtambo’s accomplishment has sparked widespread celebration, with many congratulating her on social media.

As the world waits with bated breath for the top 10 finalists to be revealed, Mtambo’s eyes are firmly fixed on the prize, and the possibility of bringing home the grand prize of K1.78 billion.