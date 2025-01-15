Police Investigate Assault on MCP Women in Ndirande: DPP Condemns Incident

The Malawi Police Service says it has instituted an investigation on alleged assault of two women that dressed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) colours in Blantyre on Tuesday.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya has told us that the case is being handled by Ndirande police were a complaint was lodged that the women were also undressed of the party clothing.

He says they have are also investigating other incidents of political violence with other suspects already answering charges levelled against them. He however, called on political leaders to condemn such acts publicly.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), through a statement, has condemned the harassment of the women who went to welcome President Chakwera, urging the police to act swiftly on the matter and others where DPP members were victims.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwira was not immediately available for a comment.(ZBS)