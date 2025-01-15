spot_img
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestPolice Investigate Assault on MCP Women in Ndirande: DPP Condemns Incident
LatestNational

Police Investigate Assault on MCP Women in Ndirande: DPP Condemns Incident

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Police Service says it has instituted an investigation on alleged assault of two women that dressed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) colours in Blantyre on Tuesday.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya has told us that the case is being handled by Ndirande police were a complaint was lodged that the women were also undressed of the party clothing.

He says they have are also investigating other incidents of political violence with other suspects already answering charges levelled against them. He however, called on political leaders to condemn such acts publicly.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), through a statement, has condemned the harassment of the women who went to welcome President Chakwera, urging the police to act swiftly on the matter and others where DPP members were victims.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwira was not immediately available for a comment.(ZBS)

Previous article
President Chakwera vouches for peaceful leadership
Next article
Malawi Primary School Teacher Tionge Mtambo Eyes K1.7 Billion Jackpot
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv