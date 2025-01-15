President Chakwera vouches for peaceful leadership

By Blackson Mkupatira

Chiradzulu, January 15, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady Madame, Monica Chakwera on Wednesday led Malawians in commemorating this year’s John Chilembwe Day which was held at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu District.

Speaking during a service of worship which was held under the theme: “Come to me and I will give you rest,” drawn from Matthew 11: 29-30, Chakwera said it was crucial for Malawians to reflect on the type of leadership which would bring peace as the country is going through hard times.

The Malawian leader said most of the problems the country is facing are similar and could be dealt with if the country considers a leader who can champion unity of purpose and promote peaceful co-existence.

Chakwera called in people in the country to progressively work towards developing the nation, noting that for the country to make meaningful progress there was need for collaborative efforts. He said the president alone can not address all the problems in the country.

“By choosing the word Providence, Chilembwe wanted us to know that we are blessed as a country. If our vision is to bring nepotism or violence, then we are not towing Chilembwe’s line of thinking.

Reverend Chilembwe also wanted us to know that we are blessed with natural resources and our rest will come from our responsible use of these resources,” he said.

The President observed that this is why three years ago he embarked on a project to build schools of excellence by looking at Chilembwe as a pioneer of excellence, considering that Chilembwe believed that the country can only develop with quality education.

“By using “industrial” Chilembwe wanted us to know that we can produce our own products which we can export to finance development projects in the country,” Chakwera emphasised.

He, therefore, encouraged Malawians to pull in one direction as Chilembwe envisioned and to embrace the spirit of hard work for the country to develop.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said Chilembwe promoted the spirit of togetherness and education by constructing schools.

Chimwendo Banda, however, commended the president for spearheading various developmental projects across the country, citing the construction of 11,000 school blocks, supporting at least 30,000 university students with educational laons, restoring the railway network and buying farm produce from farmers at a good price.

He also hailed President Chakwera for the introduction of Umodzi Day, which he said, was meant to promote peace and unity in the country, respecting and loving the elderly, protecting people with albinism, establishment of a cancer centre, construction of 140 health centres out of the 900 planned.

“For a long time we have been depending on rainfed agriculture which has not helped in our efforts to achieve food security due to effects of climate change but the president has brought the inutiative of Megafarms and irrigation farming to address issues of food insecurity, ” he added.

PIM African Baptist Assembly President, Reverand Dr. Wilson Mitambo thanked President Chajwera for his servant leadership style and offering a helping hand to the church in times of need.

“These people fought and sacrified their lives for our freedom that is why it is important for us to be patriotic and hard working so that we can move forward together in developing this country,” he said.

Reverend John Chilembwe (1871 – 1915) was a Baptist pastor, educator and revolutionary who is remembered on January 15, annually for his role in leading the uprising against the British rule during the colonial era in 1915.

This year’s event began with the president laying a wreath and was followed by intercessory prayers on good leadership, wisdom and guidance for better Malawi; economic prosperity and development; national peace, unity and reconciliation; good 2024/2025 agricultural season; free and fair 2025 general elections and the spirit of patriotism amongst Malawians.

Some notable faces at the event were; Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, Chief Justice, Rizine Mzikamanda, Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, General Valentino Phiri, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, paramount chiefs Lundu, Kawinga, Chikulamayembe.

Joseph Mwanamveka, representing leader of opposition in Parliament, PDP president, Kondwani Nankhumwa, UTM President, Dalitso Kabambe and Inkosi Gomani Maseko and Inkosi Yamakosi Mbelwa V also graced the function.